Company: ALLIEDFLEX

Website: www.alliedflex.com

Equipment Snapshot: ALLEDFLEX recently introduced its FLX R* series Rotary Pouch Fill Seal system.

The system can accommodate a wide variety of popular pouch and bag formats including Standup/Zipper and Quad styles.

The FLX R8 320 Z (zipper) model offers a wide size range to accommodate popular retail, club-store, and foodservice sizes on a single machine platform with rapid size changeover features.

The FLX R8 series is designed to handle popular pre-made pouches and bags made of laminated, recyclable, compostable and biodegradable materials.

The FLX R8 series utilizes a Rockwell – Allen Bradley Control System and User-Friendly Color Panelview HMI – Operator Interface. The system is manufactured to meet UL and CSA electrical codes and sanitary construction features. The Rotary FLX R8 series can be configured with a multitude of filling systems including weighers, augers, liquid pumps and other feeding mechanisms to suit a multitude of product applications including retort pouch packaging applications. The new FLX R8 series will be debuted at the upcoming Pack Expo – Connects, scheduled for November 9–12, 2021.