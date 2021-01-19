Company: HighKey

Website: www.highkey.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $13.97-$14.97

Product Snapshot: Everyone who has committed to healthy resolutions for 2021 can take a breath of relief knowing there’s no snackrifice necessary this year. Just in time for the new year, HighKey, known for its #1 best-selling chocolate chip cookie on Amazon with over 30k reviews, is expanding their product line to include even more mouth-watering low-carb and low-sugar treats.

“A few years ago, I made the resolution cut back on sugar and carbs, and it was really hard,” said Aditya (AJ) Patel, co-founder of HighKey. “I still craved my favorite sugary foods, and I couldn’t find healthier alternatives that were tasty and had ingredients I was comfortable with. That’s where the idea for HighKey came from. With the help of my co-founder, John Gibb, we’ve been able to develop more than 50 delicious products with great macros in two years. I’m excited we’ll be rolling out 10 of these just in time for the new year so people can have FOMO NO MO’ and achieve their goals.”

As with all of HighKey’s full portfolio of snacks, the new products are keto-friendly, grain-free, gluten-free and have no added sugar. The brand’s newest launches include:

Caramel Clusters— Available in Dark Chocolate Almond and Milk Chocolate Pecan, HighKey’s Caramel Clusters have the perfect gooey combination of sweet caramel, crunchy almond or pecan pieces, and high-quality chocolate. It’s not nuts to say candy is back, and this time it’s guilt-free. MSRP: $14.97 per box

Chocolate Chip Mini Biscotti Cookies — Bursting with chocolate chips and just the right amount of crunch, HighKey’s Biscotti Cookies are the only keto-friendly biscotti on the market. One serving includes five cookies and has 56% fewer total carbs and 92% less sugar than the leading biscotti. Consumers are going to love these a latte! MSRP: $13.97 (3-Pack)

Vanilla Shortbread Mini Cookies —These cookies deliver a warm, buttery, and vanilla flavor with a soft crunch. Better yet, each serving has only 2 grams of net carbs and collagen for an added boost. Consumers won’t feel bad about leaving their hand in the cookie jar. MSRP: $13.97 (3-Pack)

Salted Caramel Mini Cookies— A salty and sweet combo has never tasted so good. Enjoy a warm, buttery caramel flavor complimented by a light sprinkle of salt without any guilt. With no added sugar, each serving has only 1 net carb. MSRP: $13.97 (3-Pack)

Wafer Cookies— No need to wafer back and forth in the cookie aisle with these snackable bite-sized treats. Made with real butter and almond flour, consumers will be pudding these on everything! MSRP: $13.97 (3-Pack)

Soft Baked Brownie Bars— We’re not fudging the facts – brownie lovers can rejoice and enjoy low-carb and low-sugar brownie bars without the guilt. Available in a craveable classic Chocolate Chip Fudge or Blondie, these treats will give your momma’s recipe a run for its money. MSRP: $14.97 per box

Soft Baked Mini Brownies— A choco-tastic treat, these brownie bites are made with the same recipe as HighKey’s Brownie Baking Mix. Sized perfectly to pop in your mouth and available in Chocolate Chip Fudge or Blondie, don’t feel guilty when the bag bites the dust because there’s only 1 net carb per serving. MSRP: $13.97 (3-pack)

The new products will be available for purchase on HighKey’s website and Amazon. For more information on HighKey, visit www.highkey.com.