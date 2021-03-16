Company: Ardent Mills

Website: www.ardentmills.com

Ingredient Snapshot: Ardent Mills today announced the launch of its Keto Certified Net Carb Flour Blend, the industry's first major net carb flour blend for keto and low net carb baked applications. The innovative formulation can be used as a replacement for conventional flour without compromising taste, texture or functionality.

"Interest in a low-carbohydrate lifestyle continues to grow as consumers seek solutions that match their personal health values and preferences. And although this market is a great opportunity, it’s also a challenging environment for manufacturers,” said Ken Ruud, director of innovation, Ardent Mills. “Our Net Carb Flour Blend provides bakers with uncompromised formulations for keto and low net carb applications.”

The Net Carb Flour Blend is nut-free and contains gluten which allows customers to run on their current equipment without any changes. It is available in white (all-purpose) and specialized flour blends for a broad range of bread and baked-good applications. Recently Keto certified by the Paleo Foundation, the blend is also non-GMO, dairy-free, vegan, has no-added sugar and is a great source of fiber.

“Our new Net Carb Flour Blend demonstrates Ardent Mills’ commitment to innovating and growing our portfolio with the needs of customers and consumers at the forefront,” said Angie Goldberg, chief growth officer at Ardent Mills. “We're passionate about bringing the best tasting, on-trend solutions to manufacturers across the U.S. and ultimately helping them deliver profitable growth."

Ardent Mills also offers a bake-lab consultation and pilot testing resources to help with ideation, formulation, scaling and rapid commercialization. Learn more about Ardent Mills’ Net Carb Flour blend here.