Company: Promotion in Motion Inc.

Website: www.welchsfruitsnacks.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.00, $13.95

Product Snapshot: Welch's Fruit Snacks recently launched its Mixed Fruit Valentine's Day Heart.

Just in time for the holiday, the new 2021 limited-edition offering features custom Valentine’s Day-themed graphics and are bursting with flavor, just like the fruit snacks you already know and love. Perfect for spreading the love this season, Welch’s Fruit Snacks Mixed Fruit Valentine’s Day Heart is available: