Company: Promotion in Motion Inc.
Website: www.welchsfruitsnacks.com
Introduced: January 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $5.00, $13.95
Product Snapshot: Welch's Fruit Snacks recently launched its Mixed Fruit Valentine's Day Heart.
Just in time for the holiday, the new 2021 limited-edition offering features custom Valentine’s Day-themed graphics and are bursting with flavor, just like the fruit snacks you already know and love. Perfect for spreading the love this season, Welch’s Fruit Snacks Mixed Fruit Valentine’s Day Heart is available:
- At CVS and Walgreens ($5), where each box features a “To/From” signable panel making it easy to add a handwritten touch for your Valentine.
- On Amazon ($13.95) and easily shipped straight to your Valentine’s doorstep. The best part? It’s completely customizable! At checkout, simply enter your personalized message (up to 20 characters) for your Valentine and it will be printed directly on the Welch’s Fruit Snacks Heart-Shaped box.