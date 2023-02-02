Dunkin' has (re-)released its Brownie Batter Donut and Cupid's Choice Donut for Valentine's Day.

True chocoholics have another reason to fall in love this Valentine’s Day with the heart-shaped Brownie Batter Donut, made with chocolatey, brownie batter-flavored buttercreme filling and topped with chocolate icing and festive sprinkles.

In addition, Dunkin’ fans will be smitten by the Cupid’s Choice Donut. The heart-shaped treat is filled with Bavarian Kreme and topped with strawberry-flavored icing and festive sprinkles.

For those who can’t get enough doughnuts, Dunkin’ also has a special offer from February 1–12: $3 for a half-dozen doughnuts. The perks is available to Dunkin’ Rewards members only.

