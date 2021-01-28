At last—cue the Chromatica confetti! Today, the highly anticipated pink pack of Lady Gaga Themed OREO Cookies will rain down on store shelves nationwide.

To celebrate its release, OREO is issuing an out-of-this-world Virtual Chromatica Cookie Hunt. A first-of-its-kind digital scavenger hunt, OREO is sending frenzied fans across the Twitterverse for the chance to win a select number of specialty packs signed by Lady Gaga.

Beginning at 10 a.m. ET this morning, @OREO will drop the first of a series of clues to Twitter “hiding spots” inspired by Lady Gaga’s Chromatica album. Digital clues will direct readers, Little Monsters and OREO fans to details on how they can Tweet their way to enter for a chance to win one of the specialty packs signed by Lady Gaga. To enter, super sleuths will have 24-hours to:

1. Crack the cookie clue, dropped on the hour from 10 a.m. ET to 3 p.m. ET.

2. Follow the clue to the corresponding Twitter account.

3. Identify the corresponding Chromatica Cookie Hunt tweet.

4. Reply to the tweet with #ChromaticaCookieHunt #sweepstakes and tag @OREO.

5. Carry on to the next clue. Each person can earn one entry for each compliant reply tweet and may receive up to six entries for a chance to win a signed pack by the Mother Monster songstress herself.

Whether fans come out of the digital cookie hunt on top or not, everybody can be a winner by snagging their own pack of Lady Gaga Themed OREO Cookies, available today, Thursday, Jan. 28, everywhere OREO is sold for a limited time only while supplies last.

