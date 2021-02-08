Company: Apex Motion Control

Website: apexmotion.com

Equipment Snapshot: Apex Motion Control, specialists in robotics and automation for the baking and food industry, has developed a game-changing innovation in cake production, the Cake Stacker—a new way to remove the tedious and labor-intensive task of assembling cake layers with mid-fill icing.

When handling thin layers of cake, they have a tendency to break or crack, which results in increased waste and ingredient costs. The Cake Stacker automatically assembles cake layers after mid-fill icing has been applied and can stack up to 30 individual cake layers a minute for round, quarter, and half-sheet cakes.

Interested in automating your production process? Apex Motion Control is an industry expert when it comes to systems integration for bakery, food, dairy, and pharmaceutical companies.

Check out this short video to see the Cake Stacker in action: https://youtu.be/AZzcNI1ljsA