Company: Apex Motion Control

Website: https://apexmotion.com/baker-bot

Equipment Snapshot: Need extra help with managing trays on your production line?

Apex Motion Control, specialists in robotics and automation for the baking and food industry, has designed its Baker-Bot to support food manufacturers by automating the loading and unloading of trays and pans.

The Baker-Bot is a collaborative robot that can easily integrate into an existing system to support tray handling tasks for conveyors and racks alike. The applications for the Baker-Bot’s tray management features are countless, including cookie production, bagel production, and more.

For example, one of the Baker-Bot’s previous setups involved a pizza dough conveyor. Once the balls of dough were on the conveyor, Apex’s Baker-Bot would quickly grab a tray, then perfectly catch the dough as they fell off the conveyor. After the cobot had collected enough dough, it would place that tray onto a stack of trays, then repeat the process as needed. This automation setup had allowed bakers to automate this part of the pizza dough production process, giving employees the necessary free time to focus on other tasks.

Here are some other benefits and features of the Baker-Bot:

Collaborative, safe, and versatile

Reduces repetitive strain

Dual Racking—Once one rack is filled, it can be taken away while the Baker-Bot begins loading the other rack

Increase productivity and consistency—works hour after hour without a break.

Want to get a closer look at the various tray management applications of the Baker-Bot? Check out this short video to see it in action: https://youtu.be/Xfcw5RbIZ_o