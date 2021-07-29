Company: Apex Motion Control

Website: apexmotion.com

Equipment Snapshot: Apex Motion Control, specialists in robotics and automation for the baking and food industry, have released a new solution for primary and secondary packaging.

In addition to decorating cakes and loading trays, the Baker-Bot cobot supports primary packaging functionality, and can be integrated into most production lines without the need for safety guarding—helping food manufacturers experience the benefits of automation for moving raw or unpackaged items from a conveyor to a container. The Baker-Bot can support secondary packaging as well, meaning that this collaborative robot can place packaged products into other containers and packages such as pre-formed boxes.

Benefits and features:

Helps eliminate cross contamination

Versatile gripper configurations for different product categories

Integrates easily with other OEM equipment

Reduce repetitive strain & repurpose staff

Increase throughput and reduce downtime

Want to see how the Baker-Bot packages products? To get a closer look, check out this quick demo: https://youtu.be/vHdScP_gvIE.