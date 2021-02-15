Company: Mactac

Website: www.mactac.com

Technology Snapshot: Mactac, a supplier of pressure-sensitive papers and films, and ARMOR, a company in the design and production of thermal transfer ribbons, are working together to deliver more sustainable thermal transfer solutions to the labeling industry.

“By focusing on sustainable product development, Mactac and ARMOR are helping ensure the labeling industry is making strides in reducing the impact on the environment—which is a priority of Mactac and our parent company, LINTEC,” says Sara Damante, senior marketing manager, Mactac Performance Adhesives.

Tim Maher, director of sales for ARMOR North America adds, “ARMOR adopts a long-term vision of its business, deeming sustainability essential to success. Our eco-design efforts focus on developing products that deliver measurable benefits. Our inkanto AWR 8 ribbon is manufactured with our Solfree coating process making it the only true solvent-free ribbon in the world. Additionally, our reduced film content ribbons deliver exceptional performance while improving the carbon impact on the environment.”

As partners, Mactac and ARMOR have conducted significant research and testing on Mactac products paired with ARMOR products and have returned highly positive outcomes in favor of industry solutions that are more sustainable.

For example, when Mactac’s Optiscan thermal transfer products (Optiscan V, Optiscan K and Optiscan 2C) with BLOOM hi.mpact liner and ARMOR’s inkanto APR1 wax-resin thermal transfer ribbon are used together, printers, converters and end-users benefit.

Mactac’s Optiscan products ensure greater than 20 percent more labels per roll at the same original diameter, increasing converter/end-user profitability through less raw material usage, more labels/footage per roll, less packaging waste and reduced freight.

“The Optiscan series features smooth, smudge-resistant bright white facestocks designed for high-speed thermal transfer printing and converting – and the Optiscan V and K facestocks are 14 percent thinner caliper than other products on the market,” says Damante. “Optiscan is also available with Mactac’s ultra-thin 1.7-mil BLOOM hi.mpact glassine paper liner.”

Similarly, ARMOR’s inkanto APR1 wax-resin ribbon reduces plastic waste by 12 percent and ensures more prints per roll. This significant reduction in materials coupled with its high-density black ink makes APR1 one of the most popular wax-resin ribbons on the market. Maher adds, “There is growing market demand for these types of products, which encourages us to continue our efforts to bring more sustainable solutions for the labeling industry.”

Mactac/ARMOR thermal transfer solutions are ideal for variable information printing and labeling applications such as shipping, warehouse labels, work-in-process labels, food delivery seals, and more.

For more information about Mactac’s sustainable thermal transfer solutions, call 800-255-9733, email mactac.americas@mactac.com or visit www.mactac.com/rolllabel.

For more information about ARMOR’s sustainable thermal transfer solutions, call +33 (0)2 40 38 40 00, email salesttr@armor-group.com or visit https://www.inkanto.com/contact.