Grace Farms Foods and Greyston Bakery have joined together to create one impactful gift box. The special gift container comes in a decorative package, featuring eight Greyston Bakery brownies and blondies, and one bag of premium organic coffee and three sachets of Grace Farms signature teas.

Additionally, both Greyston Bakery and Grace Farms are Certified B Corps, meaning that they are nonprofit-owned, and give back 100% of profits to support fair jobs in the local and global community.

Each combination gift box will retail for $49.