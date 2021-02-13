Company: Wherefour, Inc.

Website: wherefour.com

Technology Snapshot: Wherefour ERP and traceability software has added new quality assurance functionality within its compliance section.

Wherefour now allows users to create custom test parameters to capture whatever data is required, said Matt Brown, founder and CEO. The new feature includes compliance permission settings for individual users, approval/invalidation settings, auto-quarantine functions, and the ability to attach test results to specific stock lots, Brown said.

“With pH testing for example, a user can customize a test form with the acceptable levels on the low and high ends and that data is automatically stored in Wherefour. Results can be tagged for quick retrieval,” he said. “This is a critical function that we’ll be expanding more in future software releases.”

More information about Wherefour is available at wherefour.com or by calling 415-930-4028.