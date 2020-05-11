New Wherefour ERP software release eases traceability and document compliance with new features

Company: Wherefour, Inc.

Website: wherefour.com

Technology Snapshot: A new release of Wherefour traceability and ERP software enhances capabilities, speed and ease of use for traceability and compliance documentation.

The release includes an all-in-one decision-making tool for forward and backward product and ingredient traceability with a new report that combines both production and shipment information. The report allows quick decision-making during recalls and makes fulfilling audit requirements easier, said Matt Brown, founder and CEO.

Cloud-based document and photo storage that can be tagged with customized keywords for easier search now is available in addition to the ability to link documents with work and purchase orders. Email alerts can be set as reminders for when documents expire, Brown said. Wherefour’s direct-to-store delivery functions also have been expanded to include digital storage of driver and vehicle information and licenses as well as driving instructions and other data.

“Digital documents are so much easier to handle, organize and retrieve,” Brown said. “Being fully mobile means the process is designed for today’s users who can snap photos and upload them to Wherefour directly from their phones.”

More information about Wherefour is available at wherefour.com or by calling 415-930-4028.