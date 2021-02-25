Company: Promotion In Motion

Website: www.welchsfruitsnacks.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.09 and $3.39

Product Snapshot: "See the Juice…Taste the Fruit™" with new Welch's Juicefuls Fruit Snacks, the juicy new addition to the Welch's Fruit Snacks product lineup!

Made with real fruit on the outside and delicious juice on the inside, Welch's Juicefuls brings all the goodness consumers love and expect from Welch's Fruit Snacks, only with a fun, fruit and juice combination. Unlike anything else before, you can taste the fruit and actually see the juice inside each piece!

New Welch's Juicefuls are available in three fruit and juice-filled varieties: Mixed Fruit, Berry Blast and Island Splash.

"We take great pride in bringing consumers new and exciting snacks and are thrilled to officially launch Welch's Juicefuls to consumers nationwide," shared Nicole Luisi, brand manager for The Promotion In Motion Companies, Inc. "Welch's Juicefuls offers consumers of all ages a unique experience to enjoy a surprising twist on our beloved classic snacks. They feature next level bursts of fruit juice in the centers for added goodness and are a unique and authentic alternative to other snacks. Parents can feel good about serving them, while the entire family will equally enjoy Juicefuls."

Welch's Juicefuls are made with natural flavors and colors from natural sources, and burst with real fruit taste. In addition, Juicefuls are gluten-free, and are made without preservatives. Welch's Juicefuls are available in multiple pack sizes to meet consumer needs, including 6ct boxes with 1oz. pouches for $3.39 and 4oz. peg bags for $2.09, and can be found in the Snacks, Candy and Front-end sections of select retailers with growing distribution throughout 2021.

For more information, please visit www.welchsfruitsnacks.com.