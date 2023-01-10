Welch's Juiceful's HeartThrobs, heart-shaped juice-filled snacks, come in seasonal packaging including a "To & From" notecard on the pack itself.

Consumers can share HeartThrobs with their Valentines, Galentines, and all their loved ones. HeartThrobs are the brand-new seasonal version of Welch's Juicefuls Juicy Fruit Snacks.

The new snack can be found at Target and CVS for $2.00 per 4-oz. peg bag, and flavors include Strawberry and Cherry. The fruit snacks are made with natural flavors, colors from natural sources, and are gluten- and preservative-free.