Company: ONE Brands

Website: www.One1Brands.com

Introduced: January 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49-$2.99

Product Snapshot: ONE Bar recently released its second-ever limited edition flavor: ONE Fruity Cereal bars, now available at Trader Joe’s nationwide and c-stores, and rolling out further nationwide—including Amazon—in March. The flavor brings the joy and nostalgia of sinking a spoon into fruity cereal, all in a convenient, protein-packed form, without the guilt.

ONE Brands fielded a survey of 1,000 adults to better understand consumer’s current snacking habits and desires for nostalgic flavors and found that 44 percent of consumers are turning more to nostalgic foods since the pandemic. 59 percent relate fruity cereal with childhood memories, and 52 percent with great taste, yet only 15 percent say fruity cereal is healthy. These findings make a great case for ONE’s Fruity Cereal bar—a way to indulge in nostalgic flavors, while still choosing a healthy option.