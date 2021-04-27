Company: ONE Brands

Website: www.One1Brands.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49

Product Snapshot: As of April 27, ONE Bar is bringing back a limited-edition flavor, S'mores.

ONE S’mores was first introduced in summer 2020 as ONE’s first-ever limited edition offering, and quickly became ONE’s best reviewed product of all time.

The bar will be restocked on April 27 on ONE's website, just in time for summer snacking needs. Like all ONE bars, the flavor is packed with 20 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar, and is made with gluten-free ingredients.