Want S'more? ONE Brands fires it up with limited edition flavor

Company: ONE Brands

Website: one1brands.com

Introduced: June 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $2.49-$2.79

Product Snapshot: ONE Brands, one of the fastest-growing protein bar companies in the U.S. and makers of ONE and ONE PLANT Bars, is excited to fire it up with its first ever Limited Edition. ONE S'mores flavor lets you #SmoreAnywhere this summer, from a socially distanced campground to glamping on the couch with your favorite series.

ONE S'mores bars are packed with the brand's signature 20 grams of protein and 1 gram of sugar. As with all ONE products, S'mores is made with delicious, gluten-free ingredients. The rich taste of toasted marshmallows, melted chocolate and crunchy graham crackers will leave you wanting s'more. It's all the sweet, tasty memories of camping; no stick or fire required.

"We all love the nostalgic taste of s'mores, but lately it's been hard to get out and have a campfire. So we are excited to bring this limited edition to customers nationwide to give them a taste of glamping wherever they are," said Peter Burns, President of ONE Brands. "We hope that ONE fans will be inspired to snack s'more this summer."

With a SRP of $2.49-$2.79, ONE S'mores bars are now available on ONE's website and Amazon, as well as in store at Trader Joe's and specialty retailers. ONE fans everywhere are encouraged to share the love on social media with the hashtag #SmoresAnywhere and tag @one1brands.

For more information on ONE Brands, please visit www.one1brands.com.