Company: Quantum Squares

Website: https://quantumsquares.com/

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $28.00 (8-pack)

Product Snapshot: Quantum Energy Squares, a plant-based energy bar powered by organic caffeine and balanced macros, has launched nationally in Sprouts Farmers Market and is featured in all of its 360+ U.S. stores.

“Quantum Energy Squares are the solution to coffee crashes and sugary snacks. We’re on a mission to bring long-lasting energy to health-conscious consumers with our unique blend of organic caffeine, balanced plant-based macronutrients and chef-crafted flavors,” said Quantum CEO, Dan Medvene. “We share Sprouts’ passion for offering healthy choices, and we’re so proud to be featured in their stores,” said Medvene. “Whether you’re working through busy days at home, out for a bike ride, keeping up with energetic kids, or training for your favorite sport, we know that Sprouts shoppers will find our bars to be the perfect snack for everyday energy.”

Quantum’s unique formulation was developed by a sports dietitian, a food scientist and a pastry chef to provide a delicious, healthy source of slow-burn energy for athletes and everyday people alike. Premium plant-based ingredients include organic caffeine from raw coffee, pumpkin seed protein, dates, almonds, chia seeds, organic dark chocolate, MCT oil and more. A pastry chef?... “Yes!,” says Medvene. “We enlisted a pastry chef to craft all-natural flavors that will satisfy even the pickiest palates. We focus on flavor as much as function. Who says real energy can’t taste real good?”