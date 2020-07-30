Company: VK Energy Bars

Website: https://vkenergybar.com

Introduced: July 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $42.00 (12 bars)

Product Snapshot: Chef Vikki Krinsky, star of CBS and Hulu’s “Recipe Rehab,” has announced the launch of her new line of B12 energy bars—VK Energy Bars. The line consists of three varieties: Almond Rosemary, Cocoa & Sea Salt, and Meyer Pistachio. Each of the bars are crafted around three key ingredients: rosemary, olive oil, and chickpea flour, and they all include a super-dose of B12 (1000% daily value) for sustained energy without the crash.

Chef Vikki, who has had 15 years of culinary experience as a chef for celebrities such as: Seth MacFarlane, Reese Witherspoon, and Tobey Maguire, is making the leap into the CPG space to provide a clean source of energy for the public as she has been doing for her clients for years. Utilizing the powerhouse B12 vitamin, which helps the body turn food into energy, she has crafted these uniquely-delicious wholesome bars as a necessary alternative to one’s daily consumption of caffeine.

Rather than using a chemical stabilizer to increase shelf life like most energy bars, these bars are naturally preserved with rosemary, which in addition to a delightful herbaceous flavor, prevents oxidation and microbial contamination. The robust, fruity olive oil used in the bars is rich in monosaturated fats and powerful antioxidants. The chickpea flour incorporates umami tones that blend well with the bar’s other Mediterranean ingredients, plus it elevates the macros in each bar. These bars are 100% plant-based, vegan, dairy free, gluten free, high in protein and fiber, and made with organic ingredients, with no added sugar.

“I am thrilled to have the opportunity to utilize my experience in the culinary world to bring a healthy and delicious product with such sweet & savory ingredients to the market,” said Chef Vikki Krinsky, founder and CEO of VK Energy. “We are not short of overly sweet energy bars in this world which is why I was determined to showcase my innate flair for savory, dramatic tastes & textures in the products I am creating. Most importantly, I want everyone to be able to experience the lustrous effects of B12 in a bar that is both tasty and functional.

“I have known VK for about six years. She is simply an artist when it comes to the preparation of food. It’s also her passion,” states actor Liam Neeson. “Vikki’s new and all-natural energy bar is a God-send for someone like me, who often eats on the go. It’s full of nutritious goodness and flavour and it does what it promises: it supplies much needed energy and vitality in a deceptively small package. I cannot recommend VK Energy Bar highly enough. When I’m on location, I pack these bars by the box.

VK Energy Bars are sold online, in cases 12 for $48 ($4/bar) use promo code: JULY20 for 20% off + free shipping or a variety starter pack, which contains one of each flavor for $12 ($4/bar) + a promotional free shipping!