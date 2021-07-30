Company: That's it.

Website: thatsitfruit.com

Introduced: July 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $1.39

Product Snapshot: That’s it. is giving the Keto industry the ultimate wake up call with the launch of its innovative Keto Kick coffee energy bar. Keto Kick is a new Keto energy bar made with only six real, whole ingredients, including 95mg of caffeine from Fair Trade, single-origin Ethiopian coffee beans. This new snack has created a cleaner and simpler way to feed your body the whole foods and caffeine that it craves, while staying plant-based and Keto-certified.

Recent survey results from market research platform Suzy indicate that one-third of Americans are currently following a Keto or low-carb diet. Despite its popularity, maintaining a Keto lifestyle on-the-go often means relying on processed convenience foods full of “dirty” ingredients and lacking of any true nutrients. Keto Kick turns this narrative on its head. Staying true to the That’s it. brand, Keto Kick contains only six ingredients, no added sugar or sugar alcohols, and caffeine sourced from real, single-origin coffee beans, rather than the caffeine additives frequently used in energy bars.

“As a registered dietitian nutritionist, the first thing I always look at is ingredients—and Keto Kick’s are impressive,” noted Cynthia Sass, MPH, MA, RD, CSSD. “With just six recognizable ingredients, including organic dates, garbanzo beans and coffee, this bar is clean, simple, and 100 percent plant-based. Whether you follow a Keto diet or not, this mini bar makes a great alternative to your morning cup of coffee or usual afternoon pick-me-up.”

Keto Kick launches at a pivotal time for the snack bar industry. While a steep decrease in on-the-go activity during the COVID-19 pandemic led to a dramatic decline in sales across the category, experts expect a quick rebound as consumers return to pre-pandemic activity levels and on-the-go snacking habits. It is also predicted that consumers’ heightened interest in healthy eating, functional foods, and taking a more holistic approach to food and wellness will continue, even as the pandemic fades.

“We’ve recently seen a spike not only in the amount of people following the Keto diet, but also in demand from the Keto community for clean and plant-based snacking options,” said That’s it. Founder & CEO Dr. Lior Lewensztain. “We’re so excited to meet this demand with Keto Kick—and think that 95mg of clean caffeine sourced from real coffee beans will be icing on the cake as consumers resume pre-pandemic activity levels and on-the-go snacking habits.”

Keto Kick is available in two flavors: Chocolate and Vanilla. Its six all-natural ingredients include: organic dates, FiberSMART Organic Soluble Tapioca Fiber Powder, organic garbanzo beans, organic Ethiopian single-origin Arabica coffee beans, sea salt, and organic cacao or organic vanilla. Each 20g bar is certified USDA Organic, gluten-free, non-GMO, kosher, and free from the top 12 allergens. It contains 45 calories, five net carbs and eight grams of fiber. Keto Kick is available now at www.thatsitfruit.com and www.amazon.com.