Company: Pretzel Pete, Inc.

Website: https://pretzelpete.com/

Introduced: June 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.99

Product Snapshot: Pretzel Pete’s president & founder, Karl Brown, says: “The Sour Cream Habanero Nuggets marks the return of an old friend. This flavor was originally part of our nugget line but when we rationalized our SKU count a number of years ago this item was dropped. Since then we have received a constant barrage of consumer requests for its return. Clearly the unusual paring of the creamy sour cream notes with the spiciness of the habanero resonated with certain customers. We wanted to do something for these devotees and this limited edition is the result.”

This item, packed in 9 oz. bags, has been launched on the company website, and will soon be available on Amazon, as well as in select retailers.

Pretzel Pete is a family-owned manufacturer based in Hatboro, PA. Its factory is peanut-free, tree nut-free and sesame-free. It takes pride in that all of these new items have been developed without compromising Pretzel Pete’s core principles: No artificial flavors. No artificial flavor enhancers (like MSG). But “Yes” on local ingredients.