The Middleby Corporation (NASDAQ: MIDD) is proud to announce the grand opening of the Middleby Innovation Kitchens (the MIK), located in the Dallas area. The expansive 40,000-square-foot, fully functional facility features more than 150 live pieces of equipment showcasing the latest cooking, beverage, automation, and IoT innovations from Middleby.

Information about the MIK including videos, photos, descriptions of the specialty areas and booking request submissions can be accessed by visiting www.middlebyinnovationkitchens.com.

Visitors to the MIK can participate in demonstrations on the most advanced commercial kitchen solutions available in the market today. Guests will experience cooking innovations in 15 specialized vignettes including pizza, bakery, combi, steam and automation, among others. The MIK also showcases the latest in beverage technologies for brewing and dispensing coffee, beer, frozen drinks and nitrogenated and carbonated beverages.

The MIK was designed to engage visitors beyond live demonstrations. Immersive training sessions can be scheduled for Open Kitchen, the Middleby leading IoT platform, and for all Middleby products in our seventy-person, state-of-the-art training room. When the training is completed, guests are invited to participate in an exclusive dining experience at The Elements, a fourteen-seat chef’s table. Larger groups have the option of a custom sit-down meal for up to seventy in The Middleby Made dining room.

“We are excited to officially open the Middleby Innovation Kitchens, which will allow our partners to experience the breadth of Middleby innovation firsthand. Our training, demonstration, and teaching facilities are world class. Our ad hoc kitchen offers our customers a unique experience–it allows them to design, build, rearrange, or tear down their kitchen with Middleby equipment until they are completely satisfied,” said James K. Pool III, Middleby chief technology and operations officer. “We look forward to our guests not only engaging in the latest advanced technologies including automation, controls, and IoT, but to also be entertained by the best culinary team in the industry. Our staff, led by Chef Russell Scott, culinary master chef, has the expertise to advise our diverse customer base, from fine dining to quick serve. I want to personally invite our partners to experience the MIK for themselves now that our doors are open.”

Chef Russell Scott, CMC, leads the experienced on-site culinary team of Sous Chef Kyle Wilson and Chief Steward Mike Elling. The facility is located just minutes from DFW Airport in Lewisville, Tex. and is easily accessible from the highway.