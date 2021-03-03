Company: Nasoya

Website: www.nasoya.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: Nasoya is expanding its offerings with the launch a new vegan dumpling variety, Korean BBQ Vegetable Dumplings. Nasoya's Korean BBQ Vegetable Dumplings are packed with high-protein Nasoya Super Firm Tofu, with a recipe inspired by traditional sweet and savory Korean Bulgogi flavors.

"Our new Korean BBQ Vegetable Dumplings celebrate and extend our lines of authentic Korean kimchi and vegan dumplings product offerings," said Ellen Kim, brand & marketing strategist at Nasoya. "We know that while consumers are continuing to spend time at home, they're looking for new ways to add variety to their meals and these new items bring lots of flavor to mealtime, furthering the accessibility of convenient plant-based ingredients and products that are simple to prep and enjoy."

Nasoya's Korean BBQ Vegetable Dumplings mix a range of sweet, savory and smoky flavors ready to be enjoyed quickly and easily. Certified organic and vegan, Korean BBQ Vegetable Dumplings are filled with Nasoya's Super Firm high-protein tofu, vegetables and spices and are packed with 9 grams of protein per serving. The dumplings can be pan-fried or steamed in minutes as a tasty appetizer, snack or part of a complete meal in soups, veggie bowls and much more. Nasoya also offers its vegan dumplings in Tofu Vegetable and Thai Basil Vegetable varieties.

Nasoya's Korean BBQ Vegetable Dumplings are expanding to retailers nationwide. To find Nasoya products nearest you, visit https://www.nasoya.com/where-to-buy-nasoya/.

