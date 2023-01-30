Laoban Dumplings, a brand of all-natural and chef-driven dumplings, is bringing its take on the classic Chinese dish to Whole Foods Market frozen aisles nationwide. What started as a dumpling shop in Washington, DC, is now a line of frozen dumplings consumers everywhere can enjoy.

Laoban Dumplings are made from scratch using premium ingredients and recipes created by five-time Michelin-awarded Chef Tim Ma. Laoban Dumplings have a clean label and are free from preservatives, hormones, and additives. Whole Foods Market will feature three offerings, including:

Ginger Chicken Dumplings: free-range chicken, ginger, and a hint of honey

Pork Soup Dumplings: Berkshire pork, Chinese chives, and a rich, aromatic broth

Livin' On the Vedge: baby bok choy, shiitake mushrooms, and scallions (vegan)

“Whole Foods Market is an amazing partner for us because their customers not only prioritize healthier and higher-quality ingredients but are also interested in exploring more global flavors and cuisines,” says Patrick Coyne, founder of Laoban Dumplings. “Since opening our brick-and-mortar shop in 2017, Laoban Dumplings has become beloved by our community in the DC area. Entering Whole Foods Market nationwide, coinciding with Lunar New Year, is a major milestone for us and will help continue our mission of spreading the joy of dumplings to everyone everywhere.

Laoban Dumplings is available nationwide in the frozen aisle at Whole Foods Market beginning this month and retails for $6.99 per bag.