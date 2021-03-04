Company: Kellogg's

Website: www.kelloggs.com

Introduced: February 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99 (12-pack)

Product Snapshot: Just when you thought the recent return of Kellogg's SMORZ Cereal couldn't get any better, Kellogg has transformed the fan favorite into a snack with Kellogg's SMORZ Jumbo Snax. And that's not the only addition to the Kellogg's Jumbo Snax lineup. This National Snack Day (March 4), Kellogg's Jumbo Snax is "jumbo-fying" yet another beloved cereal into a cereal for snacking, asking cereal and snack lovers alike to "guess who we'll jumbo too?".

It's a mystery of epic proportions, but today Kellogg dropped a hint for fans to decode what's to come. If your sleuthing skills are up to the challenge, share your guesses on what blast-from-your-past cereal will be the next Kellogg's Jumbo Snax sensation on social using #JumboSnax.

In April, the new mystery flavor and Kellogg's SMORZ Jumbo Snax will join the Kellogg's Jumbo Snax lineup that includes Kellogg's Froot Loops, Apple Jacks, Corn Pops, and Kellogg's Frosted Flakes-inspired Tiger Paws. These iconic childhood cereals, jumbo-sized for snacking anytime, anywhere, hit cereal aisles nationwide last year.

"Breakfast isn't the only time for cereal, and Kellogg's Jumbo Snax has given our fans an easy way to enjoy cereal beyond the bowl," said Erin Storm, senior marketing director of Kellogg All Family Cereal. "Our new Kellogg's Jumbo Snax additions bring flavors that our fans love to their snacking routine, so no matter the craving or occasion, there's a cereal snack to satisfy your taste buds."

To learn what's coming next from Kellogg's Jumbo Snax, follow @Kelloggus on Instagram and Facebook and visit JumboSnax.com for the big National Snack Day (March 4) official reveal.