InfinityQS International, Inc., (InfinityQS), has announced that gluten-free and celiac-friendly breakfast and snack foods producer Bakery on Main has deployed the cloud-native Quality Intelligence platform Enact within its plant in East Hartford, Connecticut. By adopting Enact, Bakery on Main has moved away from legacy paper-based processes for process issue detection toward real-time, data-driven quality assurance. Bakery on Main’s quality success story is detailed in a new case study, “Quality Baked into Every Healthy Product.”

Beginning with a Proof of Concept digitizing data collection on a single process in early 2020, Bakery on Main has since scaled up its deployment of Enact across all lines and processes in its East Hartford plant. Now, large T.V. screens installed throughout the site display Enact dashboards, providing Bakery on Main’s operators, production managers, and quality executives immediate visibility into how processes are performing and trending. If a process deviates from specifications, Enact automatically sends alerts to team members to take corrective action—before an issue escalates. Jegadish Gunasagaran, quality assurance manager at Bakery on Main, credits Enact’s user-friendly interface and data visualizations for how easily the cloud-based solution was adopted by plant personnel.

Gunasagaran noted, “Before, it was only at the end of each day—when my assistant manager or I reviewed paperwork—that we were able to analyze process deviations. We recognized that we needed to see what was happening, as it was happening, so we could focus our attention. Now, using Enact, anyone in the plant can look at the T.V. screens, see if a process is starting to get out of control, and fix it immediately. I now have more time in my day to focus on important things—such as process optimization and improvement.”

Steve Wise, vice president, digital food safety at InfinityQS, added, “What Bakery on Main has accomplished illustrates the transformative impact of cloud-based Quality Intelligence within food manufacturing. The cloud empowers plant personnel with real-time data and insights into process performance so they can take immediate action to stop costly quality and safety issues before they get out of hand. Enact switches operators and quality teams from a reactive mindset of worrying about catching issues, to proactively preventing problems from occurring in the first place. For a brand like Bakery on Main, who prioritizes product integrity and consumer health and safety, Enact’s high level of data-driven quality assurance is invaluable—and is only possible by moving away from paper-based systems.”

About Bakery on Main

Since 1992, Bakery on Main has been making life easy on main street by crafting gluten-free and celiac friendly granola. They believe that everyone should be able to enjoy food that doesn’t sacrifice taste for wholesomeness and fits perfectly with any individualized dietary wants and needs. Their mission is to provide simple, effortless eating and snacking.

About InfinityQS International, Inc.

For over 30 years, InfinityQS has been the leading global provider of Manufacturing Quality Intelligence software and services. Powered by a robust Statistical Process Control (SPC) analytics engine, the company’s solutions—Enact and ProFicient—deliver unparalleled visibility and strategic insight across the enterprise, from the shop floor to the boardroom. This extensive deep-dive capability enables manufacturers to improve product quality; decrease cost and risk; improve compliance; and make strategic, data-driven business decisions. Headquartered near Washington, D.C. and with offices in Seattle, London, Beijing, and Delhi, InfinityQS has thousands of customers around the world, including Ball Corporation, Boston Scientific, Graham Packaging, and Medtronic. For more information, visit www.infinityqs.com.