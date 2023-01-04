Known for its chocolate chip cookie on Amazon, HighKey is expanding its product portfolio of “HIGH IN AWESOME. NOT SUGAR.” snacks just in time for the new year.

HighKey Sandwich Cookies are a combination of light and creamy filling between two crunchy, chocolate-y cookies. The no-sugar treat features rich cocoa flavors and sweet vanilla-flavored cream inside.

HighKey’s new Sandwich Cookies are gluten-free, soy-free, and keto-friendly. Each two-cookie serving has 0g of sugar, 2g net carbs, 7g of fiber, and 60 calories, and is made with clean ingredients and no artificial colors or flavors. Each shareable sleeve contains 10 conveniently packaged cookies.

“We are so excited to unveil our latest dunking delicious creation,” said Joe Ens, CEO of HighKey. “We’ve spent the last year testing and perfecting the best-tasting, low-sugar sandwich cookie on the market. We thought about everything consumers want in this type of cookie from the perfect crunch to dunkability to the sweet, creamy filling so we could truly deliver something that tastes as good as the original."

Sandwich Cookies have a suggested retail price of $4.99 (4.27-oz. bag). They will be available for purchase on Amazon in a 3-pack and will roll out in select retailers in 2023. For more information on HighKey, visit highkey.com.