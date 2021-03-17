Sesotec has published a guide to validation and verification of product inspection systems on its website. The guide is intended to help quality managers and production managers in food processing companies to generate a common understanding regarding validation and verification processes in their own organization and to implement appropriate procedures.

A reliable and documented system for foreign body management is an important part of any certification according to food safety standards and regulations. These systems or programs must be developed, implemented, documented and maintained. An important component of a foreign body management program is a phased process of demonstrating that the system is effective and functions as intended.

This kind of proof is required in food safety standards under the terms of validation and verification. Unfortunately, there is no uniform understanding of these terms in the food industry and as a result, very different interpretations of the associated measures exist. This results frequently in unpleasant deviations in audits.

The Sesotec guide is available for download here.