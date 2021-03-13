Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.

Websitewww.cheryls.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $26.99-$239.99

Product Snapshot: Cheryl's Cookies recently released its Easter collection for 2021.

Items include:

  • Cheryl’s Cookies Buttercream Frosted Easter Cut-out Cookies
    • $34.99-$239.99
    • Individually wrapped and perfect for any Easter celebration, whether in-person or virtual. This classic bow box arrives overflowing with the popular buttercream frosted Easter egg, chick, bunny and carrot shaped cut-outs, along with the sparkly cut-out cookies. This assortment also includes the new limited edition cut-out cookies topped with a confection disk.
  • Cheryl’s Cookies Mini Easter Crunchy Sugar Cookies
    • $26.99
    • This assortment of gourmet treats come with 12 snack size crunchy sugar cookies. Each cookie is hand decorated for Easter in a chick, egg and flower cut-out shape.