Company: 1-800-FLOWERS.COM, Inc.
Website: www.cheryls.com
Introduced: March 2021
Distribution: National
Suggested Retail Price: $26.99-$239.99
Product Snapshot: Cheryl's Cookies recently released its Easter collection for 2021.
Items include:
Cheryl’s Cookies Buttercream Frosted Easter Cut-out Cookies
- $34.99-$239.99
- Individually wrapped and perfect for any Easter celebration, whether in-person or virtual. This classic bow box arrives overflowing with the popular buttercream frosted Easter egg, chick, bunny and carrot shaped cut-outs, along with the sparkly cut-out cookies. This assortment also includes the new limited edition cut-out cookies topped with a confection disk.
Cheryl’s Cookies Mini Easter Crunchy Sugar Cookies
- $26.99
- This assortment of gourmet treats come with 12 snack size crunchy sugar cookies. Each cookie is hand decorated for Easter in a chick, egg and flower cut-out shape.