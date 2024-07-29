1-800-Flowers and Cheryl's Cookies have teamed up with global lifestyle brand LoveShackFancy, founded by Rebecca Hessel Cohen, to bring customers a curated collection embodying love, romance, and life's special moments. Known for its floral, frilly, and feminine prints, LoveShackFancy's signature aesthetic reportedly shines through in this charming collaboration, offering buttercream frosted cookies perfect for gifting or treating.

This collaboration is part of 1-800-Flowers' ongoing strategy to help inspire its customers to give more, connect more, and build more and better relationships through innovative products, collaborations, and engaging resources. Over the past year, the company has reached new audiences through brand collaborations with the NFL, Disney, Barbie, and Lionsgate, adding to its collection of products.

The limited-edition LoveShackFancy collection will launch to 1-800-Flowers Celebrations Passport loyalty members on July 29 and then be available sitewide from July 30 through October.

"We're excited to collaborate with such an innovative lifestyle brand like Love Shack Fancy and bring this unique, limited-time collection to our customers," says Jason John, chief marketing officer, 1-800-Flowers.com, Inc.

The Cheryl’s Cookies collaboration features the LoveShackFancy Pretty in Pink, Love in Bloom, and Fairytale Forever cookies. Strawberry and vanilla flavors highlight the same ingredients as LoveShackFancy’s latest fragrance, Endless Dream. Each cookie is hand-finished with pink or white buttercream frosting and presented in a tin adorned with LoveShackFancy’s fragrance prints. The SRP is $39.99 for a tin of 10 cookies.

“If you know me, you know I love all things sweets and desserts. So, collaborating with Cheryl’s Cookies to create LoveShackFancy treats inspired by our latest fragrance is beyond! We took a few of our favorite ingredients, like strawberry and vanilla, from our new Endless Dream perfume and dreamed up our own taste of LoveShackFancy heaven. I hope you love it as much as we do,” says Rebecca Hessel Cohen, founder and creative director of LoveShackFancy.

