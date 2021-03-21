Company: Piab

Website: www.piab.com

Equipment Snapshot: Piab's MX suction cup can work across an array of applications such as bin picking, order fulfillment, box depalletizing, and parcel sorting. Gone are the days where you need to change gripper or suction cup for each individual product in the application.

This multi-purpose, energy efficient suction cup boasts extreme gripping capabilities on many surfaces and materials. The MX suction cup has the ability to create a hard seal when using a low-vacuum flow, which contributes to a more sustainable energy output. The MX suction cups are available in five sizes: 35, 42, 50, 57, and 65 mm in diameter and are compatible with our extensive piGRIP fitting program, allowing for fitting options tailored to your needs. For extra safety and robustness, opt for the aluminum clamp fittings.

Piab’s MX suction cup is optimal for handling pouches, cardboard boxes, recycled objects, and difficult to grasp bags such a thin bags, plus much more. When you need to address a broad pick spectrum of various objects the MX suction cup is the obvious choice for all your picking needs.

The #1 item picker benefits:

Energy saving

The fantastic vacuum sealing performance allows for up to 50% less vacuum flow, this allows for a reduction of the compressed air used by downsizing the vacuum pump. Compared to traditional suction cups the MX suction cups significantly contribute to a more sustainable and energy efficient operation.

Low wrinkle impact

Take advantage of the low vacuum level design (ideally at 30-40 -kPa / 9-12 -inHg for best grip) to avoid denting/wrinkling surfaces and to have the best possibility to recycle/re-use packages, which allows for a more sustainable output on packaging.

Durable material – triple durometer DURAFLEX®

The MX suction cup is designed with DURAFLEX® Piab’s extreme longevity material which has tested positively for over 750,000 cycles. This material features the elasticity of rubber and the outstanding wear resistance of polyurethane, as well as fantastic elastic memory and “mark free” capabilities.

Smart design

Piab’s smart suction cup design means that the MX suction cup has an exceptional sealing capability especially at lower vacuum levels. The MX cup is also able to handle different object types with various geometries and surface textures. Up to 50% less vacuum flow is required on difficult to pick objects while still offering a safe and sturdy grip.

The MX suction cup is the perfect fit for small capacity vacuum systems such as piCOBOT or for vacuum systems with capacity issues, for example due to fluctuations in compressed air pressure or great variations in system leakage because of product variations.