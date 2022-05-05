Company: Piab

Equipment Snapshot: Bags made of thin plastic film such as those used for salad leaves and fresh herbs, or the aluminum foil bags used for chips and other snacks are flimsy and often just as fragile as their contents. New biodegradable and recyclable materials are becoming increasingly popular, and with it the challenges of bag handling increase.

The thinner the bags become, the easier they can be sucked into and damaged by the suction cup’s grip. To avoid any damage to the bag or indeed to their contents, the lip of the suction cup needs to provide outstanding sealing capability even at low vacuum levels.

Piab’s new BGX bag handling suction cup has been specially developed to be the perfect bag picker for flimsy and oversized bags addressing the challenges presented by this application. The lip of the bag cup is designed with outstanding sealing capability also at low vacuum level.

Produced as a one-piece suction cup with two bellows, the suction cup will easily pick bags of different heights with a safe and stable hold of the product in the fast/semi-fast robot applications.

The BGX suction cups are made of FDA- & EU-approved blue silicone for direct contact with food and are suitable for both high and low temperature applications. The suction cup can be configured by choosing between three sizes of the lip diameters 34, 41, and 48 mm and 6 different aluminum push-in fittings designed to attach safely to the robust neck of the cups.

The ultimate bag picker benefits: