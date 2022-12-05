BEMA has opened registration for its 2023 Convention, taking place June 20–24 at the Montage Palmetto Bluff in South Carolina.

Nestled along the scenic May River in South Carolina’s Lowcountry, Montage Palmetto Bluff is set within a vibrant 20,000-acre community between Hilton Head Island and Savannah. Providing guests access to all that Palmetto Bluff has to offer, the resort encompasses an extensive nature preserve, two picturesque villages featuring an array of dining options, a riverfront marina, and a Jack Nicklaus Signature Golf Course.

Networking events include:

Welcome Jamboree - Low Country Boil: Enjoy a leisurely boat ride through the bluff over to Moreland Island for a relaxed and comfortable evening.

BEMA Block Party: Guests of all ages will enjoy backyard BBQ, competitive games (both for athletic and less-athletic folks), s'mores around the campfire as evening falls, and the company of friends.

Small group dinners with bakers: Connect with customers in a small-group setting. BEMA will organize small groups of bakers and suppliers – spouses/guests included – to enjoy local restaurants.

BEMA Connect: BEMA Connect introduces bakers to suppliers they aren't currently working with and matches the baker's needs with your specific solutions. Meet one-on-one with baker guests, speed dating-style.

BEMA Cup Golf Tournament: Hilton Head National Golf Course is the setting for the BEMA Cup. Located in Bluffton, SC is just one mile from the bridges to Hilton Head Island and a half hour's drive from historic downtown Savannah, GA. The course itself has been acclaimed for more than 30 years as "the best-conditioned layout in the region." Moreover, it's routinely rated among the top public courses in South Carolina.

Chairman's Dinner: Celebrate a great year as BEMA passes the gavel to the next chairman, then dance the night away. Plan on festive, semi-formal cocktail party attire for the Chairman's events.

Catch up with colleagues and make new industry connections while enjoying the May River and scenic nature preserves. Attendees can look forward to Convention favorites like BEMA Connect, as well as new and creative ways to network and share information.

Click here to register.