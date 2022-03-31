Exhibitors for iba, the world's leading trade fair for the baking and confectionery industry, can register now. The international trade event for experts of the global bakery industry will at last be held live once again. iba will open its doors and invite the world’s bakers to gather at the Fairground Munich from October 22–26, 2023.

Live and compact: due to pandemic-related postponements and a full trade fair calendar, a total of 10 halls will be available for iba in 2023. This means a slightly smaller setting for the trade fair but with the same high quality on offer and a high level of demand from the market.





Become an exhibitor now

In October 2023, the industry will finally be able to meet up again face-to-face to present products, exchange ideas in specialist talks and discover the latest trends and innovations on site. Exhibitors can register for the global trade fair at www.iba.de/be-part.

Michael Wippler, president of the German Bakers' Confederation said: “In the exceptional year of 2021, we connected virtually via the digital format iba.Connecting Experts. Now we can hardly wait to welcome the bakery industry back to Munich in 2023. We are now set to go and are looking forward to an iba with many multifaceted exhibitors as well as national and international visitors, who will make this trade fair a very special reunion.”





10 halls – same quality and high level of demand

The iba brand stands for quality, variety, trends and innovations. In 2023, iba will be held with its familiar product portfolio and the same high quality across 10 halls. Innovations in production technology and equipment will be presented in halls A1, A2, C1, C2, B2 and B4, while packaging technologies will be displayed in hall B1. Artisan bakeries will be shown in halls A3 and B3. Raw materials and ingredients will take to the stage in neighboring halls A4 and B4.

Within this layout, the range of products on show will be as varied as usual and the basic structure of the content of the individual halls maintained accordingly. In 2023 as in previous years, iba will be easily accessible with two entrances, direct U-Bahn (underground) connection and parking close to the entrances. “There is already a high level of demand from the market for 2023. Exhibitors can secure their exhibition space now as we are finally able to organize what the industry urgently needs: an iba that gives all those involved the opportunity to exchange ideas live and face-to-face. Then it shall be time to smell, taste, and feel once more. We are back at full strength—keeping pace with the times, providing the stage for premières from across the globe,” said Susann Seidemann, director of iba, summing up.



