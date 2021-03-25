HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Snacks continues to spread the Peas & Love with the launch of its new e-commerce site. The direct-to-consumer platform will take advantage of the growing market for plant-based e-commerce delivery options, while continuing to be sold at 50,000 retail locations nationwide including Starbucks, Whole Foods, Target, Walmart, CVS, Publix, Stop & Shop, Kroger, Albertsons, Safeway, Thrive Market and on Amazon.com. HIPPEAS Tortilla Chips can be found at Whole Foods, Walmart, Kroger and on Amazon.com.

Available for order in the U.S. (excluding shipping to Alaska and Hawaii), the online store will initially deliver the brand’s puffed snacks directly to consumers followed by the brand’s newest addition, Tortilla Chips.

“We’ve seen some major changes to the landscape of retail this year, with many consumers turning to online shopping for their snack essentials, further highlighting the convenience and simplicity that comes with a DTC platform,” said Lindsey Valliere, VP of marketing. “It became clear that now is the perfect time to launch our direct-to-consumer platform, while continuing to work in partnership with our retailers.”

Starting today at HIPPEAS.com, customers can order any of their favorite flavors of HIPPEAS Organic Chickpea Puffs including: Vegan White Cheddar, Nacho Vibes, Bohemian Barbecue, Sriracha Sunshine, and Himalayan Happiness. HIPPEAS Organic Tortilla Chips will also be available for purchase in three flavors including: Straight Up Sea Salt, Rockin’ Ranch, and Jalapeño Vegan Cheddar.