Ciranda, a supplier of certified organic, non-GMO and fair-trade ingredients, is making big changes to reflect a new era. New leadership, a new look and a customer-centric e-commerce site aimed at helping tomorrow’s food innovators are all part of the 2022 plan. Experience the new brand at Ciranda booth #1826 (Hall B) at Natural Products Expo West, March 9–12, 2022.

Jean-Philippe (JP) Tournoy took over as chief executive officer in July 2020, but the pandemic didn’t slow him down. Tournoy led Ciranda to a record year in 2021, proving that “ingredients that inspire change,” a company mantra, is the prevailing sentiment among natural food companies.

“We’re rooted in organic, but we do a lot more,” explains Tournoy. “Strong relationships with sourcing partners and our experienced international logistics team, allowed us to deliver 15% more volume to our customers during a challenging year in the global supply chain. We were able to work smarter and more efficiently to respond to the market.”

Tournoy’s fluency in international culture and language combined with his extensive experience in the global food ingredients sector helped propel the company’s broad portfolio of functional syrups, starches, flours, oils, cocoa, and coconut products. Tournoy is only the second CEO after founder Hans Friese.

“Ciranda’s undeniable passion for the organic industry and social impact is inspiring,” Tournoy says. “We’ve created value and positive change in communities across the globe by connecting farmers and ingredient processors to markets they wouldn’t otherwise be able to access.”

Ciranda will unveil its new branding at Expo West, the first major refresh since its inception in 1994. Bright, beautiful imagery of plant sources and the people who care for the land reflect the company’s history and commitment to environmental and fair-trade practices, while bold colors with an updated, sophisticated look and feel preview the future. The simple C logo makes a strong statement for change and gives a nod to the origins of “Ciranda,” a circular Brazilian folk dance which symbolizes the company's goal to work together for the benefit of all. A closer look reveals that the C is practically an O, an intentional reference to the company's organic roots.

“After 28 years of helping small farms and international suppliers access everyone from start-ups to multinational CPG companies, we’re ready to start leaning into our expertise,” Tournoy says. “Since our inception we've often conveyed modesty and humbleness. Our new brand reflects the original mission but affords us an opportunity to expand our reach.”

Expo West also marks the official opening of Ciranda's new e-commerce site Shop.ciranda.com, designed for the needs of small- and medium-sized customers.

The site offers an intuitive interface, streamlined ordering experience, and a comprehensive selection of Ciranda’s ingredients, including gluten-free flours and starches; syrups and sweeteners; cocoas and chocolates; coconut ingredients; lecithins; and vegetable oils. It is currently designed for customers wanting to order quantities smaller than a pallet, allowing them to quickly shop, compare, and order. Most orders ship within two business days.

A live chat feature and downloadable technical documents provide immediate answers for site visitors. For deeper dives and specific solutions, customers have the opportunity to contact a technical application specialist.

2022 will be a discovery year with plans to potentially expand the site and its functions. Customers and companies interested in learning more about our offerings will still be able to request samples on the main website.

"As a company who was founded by a pair of spirited entrepreneurs, we have a soft spot for emerging and innovative companies. The new site makes us more accessible to them," Tournoy says.

For more information about Ciranda, please visit booth #1826 (Hall B) at Natural Products Expo West or visit www.ciranda.com. To shop the new e-commerce site, visit Shop.ciranda.com.