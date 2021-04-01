Company: Frito-Lay North America

Website: www.fritolay.com

Introduced: March 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $3.49

Product Snapshot: Just when you thought it wasn’t possible, Lay’s latest innovation is bringing fans more of what they love: EXTRA flavor and EXTRA crunch. Introducing Lay’s Kettle Cooked EXTRA, packed with more flavor and crunch in every bite, making it easier than ever to “get lost in the crunch.” You can find the new EXTRA lineup on store shelves nationwide in two flavors: Honey Habanero and Extreme Cheddar.