Company: This Saves Lives

Website: www.thissaveslives.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $17.48 (20-ct. box)

Product Snapshot: This Saves Lives, a snack brand on a mission to end severe acute malnutrition in children, is now available at Sam’s Club online and in store for a limited time. Together, Sam’s Club and This Saves Lives created a special 20 count box, featuring two top-selling flavors, Madagascar Vanilla Almond & Honey and Dark Chocolate & Cherry snack bars, for only $17.48, and for the first time ever, both brands will be making a huge impact by giving in two special ways. As part of the Sam’s Club “Fight Hunger. Spark Change” campaign, every box of This Saves Lives purchased from April 5 - May 3, will help send life-saving food to children suffering from severe acute malnutrition through This Saves Lives’ global program, while also helping to secure five meals to Feeding America to support local food banks in the communities where purchases are made.

The impact of COVID-19 on children worldwide is incredibly substantial—every 11 seconds, a child dies due to severe acute malnutrition, and this number has more than doubled because of the pandemic. In America, 13 million children may face hunger as a result of the pandemic. The partnership between This Saves Lives, Sam’s Club and Feeding America will increase awareness around the significant needs of children throughout the world, including those here at home, and inspire consumers to get involved in making a difference in the lives of people who need it most. Each purchase will make a direct impact on helping children and their families in the U.S. and around the globe.

“This is a really special partnership between Sam’s Club, Feeding America, and give back brands like This Saves Lives,” said Kristen Bell, This Saves Lives co-founder and actor. “For each purchase, five meals will be given to food banks right in your community. These are baby steps we can take that add up to a big impact. Kind acts, multiplied a million times over. ”

The “Fight Hunger. Spark Change,” initiative has been running for the past seven years in support of the Feeding America network of local food banks. Together, suppliers, customers, members and the public have helped secure over one billion meals for people who are facing hunger in America. This Saves Lives has focused on children with severe acute malnutrition globally. Now, through this unique partnership, the brands are working together to make an even bigger impact.

“Sam’s Club is excited to work with This Saves Lives to not only support children locally, but to provide children abroad with life-saving food,” said Clint Gill, senior vice president and general merchandise manager, Sam’s Club. “We’re passionate about providing food to families across the country who need it most, especially as the COVID-19 pandemic has created a need for food assistance unlike any other, so it felt natural to join forces with This Saves Lives to make a larger impact across the globe.”

To shop the limited-edition This Saves Lives 20-pack, visit www.samsclub.com/thissaveslives. To learn more about This Saves Lives, visit www.ThisSavesLives.com, and to learn more about the Sam’s Club Fight Hunger. Spark Change campaign, visit www.SamsClub.com/FightHunger.