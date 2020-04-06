This Saves Lives debuts new Kids Krispy Treats, expands existing Classic Bar and Kids Snack Bar lines

Company: This Saves Lives

Website: www.thissaveslives.com

Introduced: March 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.29-$23.99

Product Snapshot: This Saves Lives, a snack brand on a mission to end early childhood malnutrition, has announced the launch of its second kids snack line, Kids Krispy Kritter Treats, in addition to four new Classic Bar flavors and two new Kids Snack Bar flavors. Like all This Saves Lives foods, every single purchase sends life-saving food packet to a child in need. For a limited time, the brand is also matching every purchase on its website, providing its Classic Bars, Kids Bars or new better-for-you Krispy Treats to a food insecure family in the U.S. in greater need as a result of COVID-19. The 11 new SKUs are available now online at thissaveslives.com and will begin rolling out nationwide this summer.

Created with the brand’s founding mission in mind, This Saves Lives’ new Kids Krispy Kritter Treats are available in five school-safe flavors, including Crocodile Chocolate Crunch, Unicorn Sprinkle Surprise, Mammoth Marshmallow Krisp, Bigfoot Campfire S’mores, and Dragon’s Dream Cookies N’ Cream. Offering one full serving of fruits and vegetables in each serving, the undeniably delicious new treats are School Safe, peanut free, non-GMO, dairy free and Kosher. Irresistible to kids and nostalgic “snack-tavist” parents alike, Kids Krispy Kritter Treats feature clean ingredients, minimal sugar, and are free of the top eight allergens, including nuts, dairy, soy or gluten. They are also made in a tree-nut and peanut-free facility.

"In thinking about creating our second kid line, it was important to us to develop a better-for-you version of a beloved sweet treat. Our existing Kids Snack Bars have been a hit with parents and kids everywhere and we knew they’d love better-for-you Krispy treats,” said Jensen Thome, CEO at This Saves Lives. “The new snacks are safe for all kids to enjoy, have a great nutritional profile, and start a conversation about the importance of helping others. It is our dream to end severe malnutrition and we hope mindful snackers everywhere join us in creating a world where every child has the chance to thrive.”

The mission-based snack brand is also expanding its existing Kids Snack Bar and Classic Bar lines with new flavors, including:

Kids Snack Bars – Beehive Jive Honey & Oat and Elephant Apple Crisp bars. Each bar delivers once full serving of fruits and vegetables and are School Safe and peanut free with only 5g of sugar.

Classic Bars – Almond Mocha, Dark Chocolate Hazelnut, Dark Chocolate Caramel, and Dark Chocolate Sea Salt bars with 180 calories or less and 5g of protein and only 8g of sugar per bar.

The new snack bars join existing This Saves Lives snacks, all made with love in the USA. Co-founders Kristen Bell, Ryan Devlin, Todd Grinnell and Ravi Patel launched This Saves Lives with the mission to give every child a chance to thrive and hope to keep people fueled and inspire global change with its growing brand of delicious snacks.

“Right now, it’s more important than ever to think of others and what we can each do to help our communities here and abroad. We may not be able to physically sit at the same table, but I firmly believe we can all still eat together,” said Kristen Bell, This Saves Lives co-founder, and actor. “We created This Saves Lives to fight early childhood malnutrition, and I’m radically hopeful that we can continue to inspire action and save children’s lives. We’ve been working on our Kids Krispy Kritter Treats and new Kids and Classic Bars for some time, but it makes me feel good to launch them now, knowing they might help bring a little joy to families knowing they are sending life-saving food to children in need.”

This Saves Lives is on a mission to end early childhood malnutrition and sends life-saving food to a child in need every time you make a purchase. To date, the brand has provided over 275,000 meals to Americans and sold enough to donate more than 16 million life-saving packets of food for children in need internationally. The brand saved more than 55,000 lives in 2019 from severe malnutrition. For a limited time, the brand is also matching every purchase on its website one for one, providing its delicious bars or treats to a food insecure family in the U.S. in greater need because of COVID-19. Shoppers will receive 25 percent off using unique code “KB25,” shared on Kristen Bell, Ryan Devlin, Todd Grinnell and Ravi Patel’s Instagram pages.

This Saves Lives new Kids Krispy Kritter Treats are available now online at thissaveslives.com and will hit retail shelves this summer with an SRP of $4.29 per 6-count box. The new Kids Snacks Bars will be available for an SRP of $5.99 per 5-count box. The new Classic Bars will have an SRP of $23.99 for a pack of 12. Existing This Saves Lives snack bars are available in retail stores nationwide including Starbucks, Costco, Target, Walmart, Publix, Fresh Market, Central Market and Whole Foods Market. They are also available online on Amazon and www.thissaveslives.com.