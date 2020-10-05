This Saves Lives, a snack brand on a mission to end severe acute childhood malnutrition, has launched in 81 H-E-B stores in Texas. Rated the #1 grocery retailer in Texas, H-E-B has accepted a full collection of the brand’s best-selling Classic Bars, Kids Snack Bars, and Kids Krispy Kritter Treats, the largest collection of products that This Saves Lives has ever had carried at a single retailer.

“As a mom living in Texas, H-E-B has always been my place to shop. We’re excited to partner with to expand our reach in Texas and bring delicious and nutritious life-saving snacks to consumers throughout the state,” said Jillian DiIorio, chief sales and giving officer at This Saves Lives. “Our goal is to help fight severe acute malnutrition in kiddos around the world, and we’re honored to embark on a partnership with H-E-B. It has been a privilege to work alongside their outstanding team of like-minded and -hearted people committed to making a difference in helping save children’s lives.”

This Saves Lives snacks contain premium ingredients and are non-GMO, gluten-free, and kosher, with several peanut-free and dairy-free varieties. The snacks carried at H-E-B include:

Classic Bars – Dark Chocolate Caramel (new!), Dark Chocolate Sea Salt (new!), Almond Mocha (new!), Dark Chocolate Hazelnut (new!), Dark Chocolate & Peanut Butter, Madagascar Vanilla Almond & Honey, Dark Chocolate & Cherry, and Wild Blueberry & Pistachio.

Kids Snack Bars – Beehive Jive Honey & Oat (new!), Chocolate Chip “Dino”mite, and S’mores Blast bars.

NEW Kids Krispy Kritter Treats – Unicorn Sprinkle Surprise, Mammoth Marshmallow, and Dragon’s Dream Cookies N’ Cream.

This Saves Lives is on a mission to end severe acute childhood malnutrition and sends life-saving food to a child in need with every purchase. To date, the brand has provided over 275,000 meals to Americans and sold enough to donate nearly 23 million life-saving packets of food for children in need internationally. Co-founders Kristen Bell, Ryan Devlin, Todd Grinnell, and Ravi Patel launched This Saves Lives with the mission to give every child a chance to thrive and hope to keep people fueled and inspire global change with its growing brand of delicious snacks.

This Saves Lives snacks are available in more than 2,700 retail stores nationwide, including H-E-B and Central Market. They are also available at Starbucks, Whole Foods Market, Target, Publix, and Fresh Market, and online on Amazon and www.thissaveslives.com. For sales inquiries, please contact Sam Avoian at sam@thissaveslives.com.

