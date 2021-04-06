BEMA Convention 2021, which will be held June 23-26, 2021, offers new ways to network and engage. BEMA members can choose to attend in-person in Marco Island, FL, or via its convenient virtual Workforce Edition, accessible anywhere in the world.



New Workforce Edition

Exclusive to the stay-at-home audience, the Workforce Edition, held Wednesday, June 23, provides a meaningful environment designed specifically for workforce professionals.

The Workforce Edition will feature an overall risk assessment tutorial from BIF members, a social media workshop with virtual specialist Shawna Suckow, a 2021-2022 workforce forecast for HR Professionals, and a BEMA U Insights Discovery workshop. Designed to be interactive, participants will come away from the sessions with usable skills. As part of the Workforce Edition, attendees can later join their peers virtually at Convention Thursday and Friday.

“The Workforce Edition is the perfect way to share the benefits of BEMA membership throughout your organization,” said Emily Bowers, vice president, education and operations; co-manager, IBIEducate. “Each in-person Convention attendee will receive a complimentary registration, making the Workforce Edition available to every member of their company.”



Destination: Florida

Wednesday, June 23 – Convention kicks off with the BEMA Golf Cup tournament at The Rookery at Marco, a kids and teens welcome event and evening Welcome reception for all attendees.

Thursday, June 24 – Hear the keynote address and industry insights followed by the general membership meeting. Afternoon events include the Convention and Programs Committee meeting and an evening of small group dinners and post-dinner Afterglow event.

Friday, June 25 – Engage and network at association outreach and engagement committee meetings, receive BEMA Intel and industry updates followed by the Ask-a-Baker interactive luncheon and Chairman’s reception, dinner and dance.

Saturday, June 26 – Cap Convention off with the Membership Value & Engagement Committee meeting, BEMA Connect, BIF and a family beach party and farewell.

This year’s location, the JW Marriott Marco Island Beach Resort, features Marriott’s Safe Stay, a program designed to ensure clean, safe and healthy hotel stays.

Sponsorship opportunities

Convention is a great time to raise awareness of your brand. As a featured sponsor, your company will be prominently featured in front of key industry players throughout the event and in pre-, during and post-Convention messaging. To learn more, contact Kelly Allen, at kallen@bema.org.