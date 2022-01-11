Unplug that laptop, disconnect from Zoom, and join BEMA at its 2022 convention on beautiful Coronado Island in San Diego, California.

Catch up with existing colleagues, make new industry connections and enjoy the abundance of fresh air and sunshine. You can plan on Convention favorites like BEMA Connect, as well as new creative ways to safely network and share information.

Planning to attend in-person? Join BEMA in sunny San Diego, California, June 22–25, 2022 for industry insight sessions, BEMA Connect, and many opportunities to safely network and build valuable industry connections.

Registration for the 2022 BEMA Convention is now open. Click here to register.

More comfortable where you are? Take part in the Workforce Edition, being held Wednesday, June 22, then continue along with the Convention events being shared virtually on the 23rd & 24th, all from the solace of your home or office. Wednesday’s programming will bring unique and interactive professional development workshops with opportunities to learn skills that you can utilize immediately, all designed specifically for the baking industry workforce.