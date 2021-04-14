Company: Bushwick Kitchen

Website: https://bushwickkitchen.com/

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.97

Product Snapshot: Celebrating its newest pancake and waffle mix line, Bushwick Kitchen, the Brooklyn-born artisan sauce company, pledges to donate its pancake and waffle mix to food deserts across America in partnership with Feed The Children. Now available in Walmart stores nationwide, Bushwick Kitchen’s Pancake and Waffle Mix hits shelves with two new plant-based, vegan-friendly flavors: Original Recipe and Cinnamon Oat.

“We are excited to team up with Feed The Children to help address growing food insecurity in America with our new pancake and waffle mix,” said Dan Doll, CEO of Bushwick Kitchen. “No family should have to struggle to put food on their tables, which is why we wanted to share our vegan-friendly pancake and waffle mix for families to have in handy their pantry for creating a variety of easy-to-prepare, nutritious meals that can be used for any time of day beyond just breakfast.”

Since the beginning of the pandemic, 22-38 percent of households in America face food insecurity, more than doubling the rate in previous years. As a pantry staple and family breakfast favorite, Bushwick Kitchen is donating $10,000 worth of its pancake mix throughout the year to Feed The Children organizations located in the most vulnerable food deserts in America including: Central Union Mission Washington D.C., Ordinary People International in Chicago, Inner City Action Group in Oklahoma City, OK, and more.

Spice up your pantry with Bushwick Kitchen’s elevated twist on an American favorite: the golden stack of pancakes and waffles. Achieve the ultimate fluffy stack with mixes that bring nutritious, oat milk and plant-based flavors to life, that'll have your tastebuds totally flipping out. Looking for the perfect pairing? Top your golden stack with amber-rich goodness from itsTrees Knees Maple Syrup line sourced from the best sugar makers in the northeast. Go for an elevated classic with Original Recipe made with whole grains and oat milk or spice it up with Cinnamon Oat.

Bushwick Kitchen’s latest development joins its popular Trees Knees Spicy and Butter maple syrups which launched in Walmart stores last year. Sourcing from maple trees in the Northeastern region of the U.S., Bushwick Kitchen’s 100 percent organic Grade A maple syrup offers a unique twist on a pantry staple infused with pure, flavor-packed ingredients.

To find Bushwick Kitchen’s pancake mix near you, visit the store finder at Walmart.com.