Company: Pretzelwich NYC

Website: https://pretzelwichnyc.com/

Introduced: November 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $26.99 (15-pack), $50.99 (30-pack)

Product Snapshot: Spring celebrations, Mother’s and Father’s Day, graduations—you name it, Pretzelwich NYC delivers! These handmade bite-sized desserts are perfect for a celebratory occasion, a thank you or corporate gift, party favors, or just because.

Created by a mompreneur, her lucky test subjects’ response encouraged her to pursue this business venture, and fans nationwide are so glad she did. Flavors include S’moreswich, Strawberrywich, Toffeewich, Browniewish, and more.

With the smallest box of 15 assorted flavors, you’ll get a taste of five of the best-selling flavors, including Toffee, Mint, Cookie Dough, Smores, and of course, Brownie. The 15-count assorted box retails for $26.99. There is also an assorted 30-count variety for $50.99, as well as a 60-count variety.

For each Pretzelwich box sold, the company donates $1 to Candlelighters NYC, a charity organization supporting kids fighting cancer.