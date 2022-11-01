Today, Frito-Lay is unveiling a new way for fans to consume the classic flavors they know and love from Doritos, Cheetos, and SunChips with the launch of a brand-new product line: Frito-Lay Minis.

For the first time ever, fans can now enjoy bite-sized versions of their favorite Frito-Lay snacks. Conveniently packaged in an easy-to-pour canister, Frito-Lay Minis makes it easier than ever to snack on-the-go or share with friends.

“They say great things come in small packages and consumers will see how true that statement really is when they try the brand-new Frito-Lay Minis,” said Stacy Taffet, senior vice president of marketing, Frito-Lay North America. “There aren’t many canister options out there, so we’re bringing more variety and flavor to the snack aisle with this new product line, helping our fans enjoy their favorite snacks from Doritos, Cheetos and SunChips in a fun and shareable way. Featuring mini sizes and easy-to-pour canisters, Frito-Lay Minis is the perfect sidekick for any adventure, especially with holiday travel coming up!”

The new bite-sized snacks come in a variety of options: Doritos Nacho Cheese, Doritos Cool Ranch, Cheetos Cheddar, Cheetos Flamin Hot, SunChips Harvest Cheddar, and SunChips Garden Salsa.

Frito-Lay Minis is now available at select retailers nationwide for $2.79. To learn more, visit fritolayminis.com or follow Frito-Lay Minis on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter.

For more about Frito-Lay, see "Innovation yesterday and today at Frito-Lay,” the cover story for September 2017, on the SF&WB website.