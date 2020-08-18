Company: Levain Bakery

Website: https://levainbakery.com

Introduced: August 2020

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $7.99-$9.99

Product Snapshot: Levain Bakery has made its name for 25 years as the purveyor of the crispy-outside, ooey-gooey middle, giant cookies that have long been on every NYC must-eat list. Now, the bakery is launching Levain Bakery Frozen Cookies, bringing bites of NYC perfection to home freezers via select grocery stores.

Levain Bakery Frozen Cookies are fully baked (not raw dough) and can be heated to crispy outside, gooey inside bakery perfection in an oven or toaster oven for just 5 minutes. These cookies turn any home or office into a bakery outpost, with the scent of freshly warmed deliciousness wafting through the air.

“For years we’ve considered bringing packaged cookies to grocery stores, but it took time to come up with the perfect delicious cookie experience that would be a fitting representation of what our amazing customers have come to expect at the Bakery,” said Connie McDonald and Pam Weekes, founders of Levain Bakery. “We are eager to share the joy of our cookies with so many more people! Regardless of whether they are first trying the cookies in our bakeries or from the grocery store, we know they’re getting a true Levain Bakery experience.”

By bringing its iconic cookie brand to the frozen category, the Levain Bakery team maintained its original bakery recipes, without additional preservatives or texture-enhancing additives. The team began development of this new CPG program nearly two years ago, and ultimately created a product that best reflects the experience customers line up for in NYC.

“As we considered expanding our reach beyond our own retail locations, it was vital that we created a full sensory experience that would invite people into the brand rather than dilute it,” says Andy Taylor, CEO of Levain Bakery. “We know that we’re creating even more opportunities for people to join the cookie lover’s parade. We look forward to sharing the Levain Bakery experience with people who try our frozen cookies.”

A one-pound box of Levain Bakery Frozen Cookies is expected to sell for $7.99 to $9.99 depending on the retailer, and the brand will launch with four flavors, including Chocolate Chip Walnut, Two Chip Chocolate Chip, Oatmeal Raisin and Dark Chocolate Peanut Butter Chip. Multiple other flavors are waiting in the wings!

While distribution will begin in the metro NYC and New England markets this fall, the brand will also be available at other select retailers in the country, rolling out over the next several months. Interested retailers and distributors can reach out for more information at wholesale@levainbakery.com.

Levain Bakery continues to expand its bakery footprint within NYC and in Washington DC, in additional to this foray into consumer packaged goods. It is backed by the highly successful bakeries in NYC and growth capital from Stripes (with a portfolio that includes Siete Foods, Califia Farms, Stella & Chewy’s, SPINS and Erewhon Market, among others).