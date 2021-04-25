Company: Paxiom Group
Website: www.paxiom.com
Equipment Snapshot: Paxiom Group's Z.Zag palletizing machine integrates with its Boxxer Case Erector and EZ Tape Case Sealer.
The Z.Zag palletizer is available for immediate purchase.
Some features include:
- High-performance, 5-axis robot with 80 kg payload capacity.
- Highly versatile, the MPL80 II robot is ideal for case palletizing, bag palletizing, order picking and many logistical tasks for end-of-line or distribution center automation.
- Extensive 3,291 mm vertical reach, combined with 2,061 mm horizontal reach, enables palletizing loads up to 95 in. tall.
- Internally routed airlines and cables from base to end-of-arm tool maximize reliability.
- Cable installation tube in the base of the robot facilitates fieldbus routing to the robot upper arm and/or gripper.
- NSF-H1 certified food-grade lubricant option available for food or consumer product packaging environment.
- Compact base and slim-arm design of the MPL80 II is ideally suited for mini mum floorspace installation requirements.
- Highly customizable to each palletizing system.