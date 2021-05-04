Company: Bob's Red Mill

Website: www.bobsredmill.com

Introduced: April 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $4.99

Product Snapshot: After more than four decades as a producer of whole grains, cereals, baking mixes and other ingredients, Bob’s Red Mill is entering the snack aisle with new Oat Crackers. Made with the company’s signature whole grain oats combined with almonds, flaxseeds, and quinoa, they are one of the only oat-based crackers on the market. Both plant-based and gluten free, these thin and crispy crackers deliver a satisfying bite and natural texture, without the chewy or waxy mouthfeel that can be typical of gluten-free crackers.

Four flavors—Classic, Rosemary, Sesame and Jalapeno—appeal to a wide range of taste preferences and feature simple ingredients like oats, almonds, brown rice and quinoa. Bob’s Oat Crackers can be enjoyed straight out of the box as an everyday snack, or paired with toppings, dips and spreads for entertaining.

The new line launches as eating habits shift and snacking occasions increase, often replacing meals entirely. One-third of consumers report that they snack multiple times a day to satisfy cravings, out of convenience or to curb boredom. Consumers are specifically looking for nutritious, plant-based and specialty diet options.

“We have loyal customers who love our oats, and after listening to their overwhelming requests for more convenience in their lives, it only made sense for us to develop a snack cracker that is wholesome and downright delicious,” said Bob’s Red Mill CEO Dennis Vaughn. “Gluten free snacks can have a reputation for being bland or boring, but our oat crackers rival the classic wheat-based crackers we all grew up eating, so they’re a great option for anyone, whether you’re following a specialty diet or not.”

Bob’s Red Mill Oat Crackers are available now at http://bobsredmill.com and will be rolling out at all 350 Sprouts stores nationwide in mid-June at a suggested retail price of $4.99 per 4.25 oz. box.