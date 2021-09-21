Company: Bob's Red Mill

Website: www.bobsredmill.com

Introduced: August 2021

Distribution: National

Suggested Retail Price: $5.99

Product Snapshot: Since hitting the market two years ago, Bob’s Red Mill’s line of Homestyle Granola has experienced tremendous sales, attracting new shoppers to the brand and adding incremental sales to the granola category overall. Now the brand is adding Peanut Butter, one of the fastest-growing granola flavors on the market, for a total of five varieties.

Bob’s Red Mill Peanut Butter Homestyle Granola combines crunchy clusters of whole grain oats with creamy peanut butter and real maple syrup, and is baked to crispy, golden perfection. With just 6 grams of sugar per serving, it’s rich in flavor but not too sweet, ideal as a permissible indulgence.

“Given the success of our full line of Bob’s Homestyle Granolas and the overall popularity of peanut butter granola, we expect our new Peanut Butter flavor to be a top seller,” said Bob’s Red Mill CEO Dennis Vaughn.

Bob’s Red Mill Peanut Butter Homestyle Granola joins the existing lineup of Maple Sea Salt, Lemon Blueberry, Cranberry Almond, and Coconut Spice. All can be enjoyed as a cereal or a snack, and are gluten free, Non-GMO Project Verified, Kosher, and free of soy, dairy, and eggs. Available now at bobsredmill.com and at select retailers nationwide for a suggested retail price of $5.99 per 11 oz. bag.



